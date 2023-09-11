Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,992,000. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.58. The company had a trading volume of 319,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.