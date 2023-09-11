Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $37.31 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Raymond James worth $37,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

Raymond James stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.97. 326,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

