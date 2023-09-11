Zimmer Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,133 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,276,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,860. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.