Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 157,986 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics makes up about 7.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,252,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 363,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

KDNY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.39. 4,924,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,257. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,199.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

