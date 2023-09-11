Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 255,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $3,794,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,635. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

