Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,612,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP remained flat at $7.21 during trading hours on Monday. 1,823,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,803. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.