Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 688,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

DTM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 283,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,517. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

