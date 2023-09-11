Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 287,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of PBF Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,145. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

