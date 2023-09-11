Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. 1,028,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

