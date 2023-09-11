Zimmer Partners LP Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 257.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.23% of Healthpeak Properties worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,284. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

