Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,543 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for approximately 2.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Establishment Labs worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $9,502,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 518.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 123,045 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $54.57. 102,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,553. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

