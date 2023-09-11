Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $41,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 75.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Shares of GLOB traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.26. 157,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,848. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.32. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

