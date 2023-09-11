Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,622,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 764.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 261.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACA traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $75.30. 70,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

