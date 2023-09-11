Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the quarter. Arcellx comprises about 2.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Arcellx worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of ACLX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. 154,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,290. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.68.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

