Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 521,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,619. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

