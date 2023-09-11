DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $5.19 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.97. The stock had a trading volume of 887,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,295. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

