Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of ADC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 462,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,794,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. 118,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.21.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

