12,500 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,119 shares of company stock worth $5,777,591. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.14. 116,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.46. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.73 and a fifty-two week high of $259.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

