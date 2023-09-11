Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 2,223 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. 227,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.88. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

