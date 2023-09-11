Biglari Sardar Buys 11,148 Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAME. TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AAME traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Atlantic American Co. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

