Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 223,799 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,202. The company has a market capitalization of $624.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.