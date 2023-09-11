Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,500 Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mineralys Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,401.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,185.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 171,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

