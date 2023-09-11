Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 162,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.14. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.