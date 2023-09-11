Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 5.0% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,488. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.22 and its 200-day moving average is $404.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

