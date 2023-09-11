Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,509,292 shares of company stock worth $134,515,776. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

ROIV stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,780. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.