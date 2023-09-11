The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.16. 5,548,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

