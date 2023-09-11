Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Danaher makes up 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.27. 1,061,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,625. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day moving average is $244.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

