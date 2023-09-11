Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $851.60. 466,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $875.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

