Sandler Capital Management Sells 10,559 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

