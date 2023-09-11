Corton Capital Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.57. 525,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,021. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

