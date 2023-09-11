Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 58,659 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,659 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $51,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 26,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $14.57 on Monday, reaching $654.31. The company had a trading volume of 390,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $665.67 and its 200 day moving average is $587.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

