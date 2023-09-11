Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,577 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for about 2.7% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.05. 175,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $209.96 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

