Sandler Capital Management Has $22.78 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 2.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Hologic worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 702,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,281. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

