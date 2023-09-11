Sandler Capital Management Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,000. Watsco accounts for about 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.42. The stock had a trading volume of 108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

