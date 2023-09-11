Sandler Capital Management Sells 15,416 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,774. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

ROK stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.71. The company had a trading volume of 422,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.