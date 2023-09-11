Sandler Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average of $295.59. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

