78,435 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,435 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 0.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.07% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. 570,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,953. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.94 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

