Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 40,200 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,000. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,401. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

