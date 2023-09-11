Sandler Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 58.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 231.6% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Waters by 94.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.49. The company had a trading volume of 153,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,682. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.82.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

