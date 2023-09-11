FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. FirstCash accounts for about 2.7% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned about 0.49% of FirstCash worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.49. 113,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,432. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

