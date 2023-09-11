Sandler Capital Management Buys New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 135,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $162.02.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

