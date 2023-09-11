Sandler Capital Management Invests $5.19 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $6.35 on Monday, reaching $399.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

