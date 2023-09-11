Sandler Capital Management Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $2,771,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 113.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

