Sandler Capital Management Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,293 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Exponent worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.63. 66,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,904. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

