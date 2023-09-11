Sandler Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.56% of IMAX worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 145,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Insider Activity

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

