No Street GP LP Trims Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

No Street GP LP trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395,259 shares during the period. LendingClub comprises about 1.0% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. No Street GP LP owned about 0.98% of LendingClub worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.84. 549,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $743.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

