No Street GP LP Sells 1,570,900 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

No Street GP LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570,900 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile comprises about 0.5% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.41% of AST SpaceMobile worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $851.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

