V3 Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises 11.9% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Apartment Income REIT worth $41,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. 209,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.