V3 Capital Management L.P. Invests $16.23 Million in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 693,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,000. InvenTrust Properties comprises 4.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

