V3 Capital Management L.P. Invests $16.23 Million in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 693,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,000. InvenTrust Properties comprises 4.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
IVT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
