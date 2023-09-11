329,861 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Purchased by Medina Value Partners LLC

Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. Clearwater Paper comprises approximately 9.4% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned about 1.95% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. 25,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $595.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%.

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.